Cm Maryam Holds Meeting With Dr Hasnat Khan As Punjab Unveils Mega Cardiac Vision

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz held high-level meeting with famous British-Pakistani cardiologist Dr. Hasnat Khan, during which she formally congratulated him on taking charge of newly established Jinnah Institute of Cardiology.

The meeting was said to be highly strategic and forward-looking, focusing on key administrative, operational, and structural matters related to the newly constructed state-of-the-art cardiac facility in Lahore. Officials termed the discussions highly productive, with emphasis placed on long-term planning for the institution.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz hailed Dr. Hasnat Khan’s professional journey and his strong sense of national duty, highlighting his decision to leave behind a medical career in the United Kingdom and return to Pakistan to serve his fellow citizens. She described his move as a powerful example of patriotism and commitment, particularly in the context of providing advanced cardiac treatment to underprivileged patients.

Detailed consultations were held on the governance, management structure, and future roadmap of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology, with a clear objective of elevating it into a world-class heart hospital. Chief Minister reiterated her government’s vision to transform the facility into a premier healthcare institution not just for Punjab, but for the entire country.

She further stressed that the government is actively working to ensure that top-quality cardiac treatment is accessible to every citizen of Pakistan, regardless of financial or social status. According to her, expanding equitable healthcare remains a central pillar of Punjab’s policy direction.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Punjab is being developed into a global hub for medical tourism, positioning the province as a regional leader in advanced healthcare services and specialized treatment facilities.

Dr. Hasnat Khan’s return to Pakistan has generated significant buzz across social media and international commentary circles, not only due to his professional appointment but also because of renewed public interest in his past relationship with the late Princess Diana. He is set to take on a senior leadership role at the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, where he is expected to oversee cardiology operations in a top executive and academic capacity, including responsibilities as CEO and dean.

A highly regarded British-Pakistani cardiothoracic surgeon with extensive experience in British healthcare system, having worked at leading cardiology and cardiothoracic centers. He has also been associated with international healthcare development initiatives in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, contributing to the establishment and strengthening of cardiac care systems abroad.

For the unversed, Dr. Hasnat Khan’s past relationship with British Princess Diana has once again become a subject of online discussion after news of his prominent role in Lahore’s new cardiac institution.

Dr. Khan and Princess Diana first met in 1995, when the late Princess visited the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. Their relationship later gained intense media attention, with Diana reportedly referring to him affectionately as “Mr Wonderful.”