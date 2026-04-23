Govt employees in Pakistan to enjoy 3 back-to-back Holidays next week

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan announced a nationwide public holiday on Friday, May 1 to mark International Workers’ Day, and there will be long break for public sector employees.

All government and private offices, educational institutions, and business centers will remain closed on Friday to honor and recognize the invaluable services and contributions of workers and the labor class.

This year’s Labor Day holiday carries an added advantage for masses, as it falls on Friday. This timing creates a rare and much-anticipated three-day weekend, with Saturday and Sunday already observed as regular weekly holidays.

Across Pakistan, Labor Day is observed annually to express solidarity with the working class and to highlight their rights, welfare, and well-being. The government’s announcement has turned this year’s observance into an extended break, giving citizens an unexpected opportunity to relax and spend time with family over an uninterrupted long weekend.

Early Salaries Coming in April

Ahead of long break, employees are all set for financial relief as authorities announced early release of upcoming salaries on April 30, just ahead of Labour Day.

The move, aimed at easing financial pressure before the holidays, comes as the provincial government directs all departments to ensure timely disbursement so staff can manage expenses smoothly.