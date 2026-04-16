Trump hints at Islamabad Visit If Iran Nuclear Deal is Finalized in upcoming talks

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said Washington is on the brink of a major diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, asserting that a nuclear-related deal is now “very close” after rapid and intense negotiations.

Trump said talks with Tehran are accelerating at a fast pace, insisting that Iran is now agreeing to conditions it had previously rejected outright. He reiterated Washington’s hardline stance that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, while describing ongoing US engagement with Iranian officials as “effective” and increasingly productive.

POTUS said another round of meetings is expected by the end of the week or possibly over the weekend, with a final agreement potentially within reach.

He said Iran is now willing to accept key terms of the emerging deal, including reportedly surrendering enriched uranium to the United States. He insisted that Tehran “wants a deal,” though he cautioned that failure in negotiations could still escalate tensions and potentially lead to renewed conflict.

Adding a regional dimension to the unfolding diplomacy, Trump praised Pakistan for what he described as a “very important role” in facilitating backchannel communications related to Iran. He singled out Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership, calling both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal “very outstanding personalities.” He went further, suggesting that if a final Iran agreement is successfully concluded, he may personally travel to Islamabad in recognition of Pakistan’s involvement.

Trump also expanded his claims to broader Middle East developments, announcing what he described as a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, reportedly including Hezbollah in the arrangement. He framed the development as part of a wider pattern of US-led diplomatic success across global conflict zones.

HE further claimed credit for helping bring an end to “10 wars around the world,” presenting the current diplomatic momentum as evidence of sustained American influence in resolving international crises.

Trump sais an “effective blockade” is currently operating in the Strait of Hormuz, which he said is already disrupting global energy flows and contributing to a decline in international oil prices. He further said he is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in connection with the reported ceasefire involving Hezbollah.

Trump dismissed need for an immediate meeting with Pope Leo, while stressing that it is important for the Pope to understand what he described as Iran’s status as a “global threat.”

Trump portrayed the developments as part of a broader wave of US diplomatic momentum, insisting that a historic breakthrough with Iran could be imminent and that multiple global conflicts are simultaneously moving toward resolution.