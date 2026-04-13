Iran eager for deal after inconclusive Islamabad Talks: Trump

President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has approached the United States to finalise an agreement following the inconclusive Islamabad Talks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that Tehran had sent a message indicating it was ready to secure a deal.

Trump stated that the US delegation held productive talks with Iran in Islamabad, reaching an agreement on several issues. He said that the differences existed in uranium enrichment.

He reiterated that the US would not allow any form of blackmail and Iran would not be permitted to possess nuclear weapons in future.

He informed that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz had begun. He said that several countries had offered to assist in the blockade, which was not needed now.

He warned that any Iranian ships that go near the blockade would be eliminated.

“Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal,” a post on X reads.

He was referring to the dozens of U.S. strikes carried out against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people.

Though the conventional navy has largely been destroyed, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps still have plenty of options, including fast-attack craft, mini submarines, mines and even jet skis packed with explosives.