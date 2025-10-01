Trump feels honoured after COAS Munir praises his role in preventing Pak-India war

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has once again showered praises on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir during his recent address to US military generals.

Trump revealed that during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Munir just days ago, the top Pakistani military leader praised his intervention in preventing a war that could have resulted in catastrophic consequences.

He shared that COAS Munir told him, “You saved millions of lives by stopping the war. If it had gone ahead, the damage would have been incalculable.”

The US president emphasized that this gesture by the Pakistan’s Field Marshal was something he deeply appreciated, calling it an honor to have received such recognition from him.

Trump also reflected on his past peace efforts, proudly noting that his diplomatic actions led to the cessation of seven wars, the most significant of which was the India-Pakistani conflict.

He revealed that the potential for a nuclear war had been a serious concern during this period, further emphasizing the magnitude of his involvement.

Despite his achievements, Trump expressed disappointment over his exclusion from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. “Even though I helped end seven wars and brokered peace in the Gaza conflict just yesterday, I know I won’t be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump lamented. “Instead, it might go to someone who hasn’t achieved anything significant, and that would be an insult to Americans.”