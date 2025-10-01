President Zardari felicitates China on 76th National Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Government and the people of the People’s Republic of China on their 76th National Day.

The people of Pakistan join their Chinese brothers and sisters in celebrating this day, which stands as a testament to China’s remarkable journey of progress, unity, and national advancement, the president said in a message.

“President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership has guided China to the frontiers of innovation, global influence, and sustainable development. His steadfast pursuit of people-centric governance, bold initiatives for shared prosperity, and advocacy for a community with a shared future for mankind continue to inspire not only the Chinese nation but all who believe in a more inclusive and cooperative world,” Zardari said.

“With each passing year our multifaceted time-tested friendship is becoming stronger. During my recent visits to China, our resolve to further expand trade and infrastructure links, as well as our strategic security collaboration, was further strengthened.”

President Zardari said he wished to see strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, underpinned by collaboration in science, education, technology and culture, grow even deeper, as “they remain central to our enduring partnership”.

“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my warmest wishes for President Xi Jinping’s continued success and for the prosperity and happiness of the friendly people of China. May our ties continue to flourish in the years ahead. Long live the Pakistan-China friendship,” he concluded.