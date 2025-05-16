Trump arrives in Abu Dhabi on final leg of Middle East tour

ABU DHABI – US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of the final leg of his Middle East tour, where he was warmly received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Upon arrival at the Presidential Palace, Trump was presented with a guard of honor by a traditional tribal contingent. This was followed by a meeting between President Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have officially launched a partnership in artificial intelligence. Under this partnership, data centers will be established in the UAE and operated by American companies.

On the occasion, the UAE President expressed his desire to further strengthen friendly ties with the United States. Trump, in turn, appreciated the UAE’s multibillion-dollar investment projects in the United States.

President Trump also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed.

Prior to this, President Trump had visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

During his visit to Qatar, Trump signed agreements related to trade and defense cooperation including the sale of 160 aircraft worth $200 billion and MQ-9B American drones.

Earlier, on Tuesday, during Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the US and Saudi Arabia signed defense agreements worth $142 billion.