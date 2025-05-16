AGL57.02▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)AIRLINK160.19▲ 0.74 (0.00%)BOP10.04▼ -0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML36.55▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)DGKC150.9▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL48.81▲ 0.27 (0.01%)FFL15.27▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC141.5▲ 0.09 (0.00%)HUMNL12.66▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.23▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF75.9▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)NBP88.4▼ -0.07 (0.00%)OGDC214▲ 0.27 (0.00%)PAEL46.05▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.86▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL174.04▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL34.5▲ 0.68 (0.02%)PTC23.01▲ 0.95 (0.04%)SEARL85.7▲ 1.57 (0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL32▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP8.75▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET20.19▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TRG64.9▼ -0.29 (0.00%)UNITY26.86▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)WTL1.28▲ 0 (0.00%)

Trump arrives in Abu Dhabi on final leg of Middle East tour

Trump Arrives In Abu Dhabi On Final Leg Of Middle East Tour
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ABU DHABI – US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of the final leg of his Middle East tour, where he was warmly received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Upon arrival at the Presidential Palace, Trump was presented with a guard of honor by a traditional tribal contingent. This was followed by a meeting between President Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have officially launched a partnership in artificial intelligence. Under this partnership, data centers will be established in the UAE and operated by American companies.

On the occasion, the UAE President expressed his desire to further strengthen friendly ties with the United States. Trump, in turn, appreciated the UAE’s multibillion-dollar investment projects in the United States.

Trump Arrives In Abu Dhabi On Final Leg Of Middle East Tour

President Trump also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed.

Prior to this, President Trump had visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

During his visit to Qatar, Trump signed agreements related to trade and defense cooperation including the sale of 160 aircraft worth $200 billion and MQ-9B American drones.

Earlier, on Tuesday, during Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the US and Saudi Arabia signed defense agreements worth $142 billion.

Donald Trump lands in Doha for key talks on Peace, Military collaboration

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

Emirates ID card fee update for Pakistanis living in UAE

  • International

Donald Trump lands in Doha for key talks on Peace, Military collaboration

  • Featured, International

From Biggest Arms deal to Space Ventures: Break down of $600 Billion US-Saudi Arabia Deal

  • International

President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia to begin key Middle East tour

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer