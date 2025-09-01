‘True Hero’: Top civil award announced for AC Furqan who died serving flood victims

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a top civil award and financial grant for the late Assistant Commissioner of Pattoki, Furqan Ahmad Khan, who passed away while performing flood relief duties.

Despite battling cancer for four years, AC Furqan Ahmad remained on the frontlines for four consecutive days, working tirelessly to provide rescue and relief services to flood-affected communities in Pattoki.

He was actively involved in delivering food, medicine, and essential supplies to those impacted by the disaster.

Tragically, Furqan Ahmad lost his life due to a heart attack during the ongoing relief operation.

In recognition of his dedication and sacrifice, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a prestigious civil award in his honour and announced a grant of Rs. 10 million (one crore rupees) for his family.

CM Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the late officer, calling him a “true hero” who gave his life while serving the people in extremely challenging circumstances. She stated that Furqan Ahmad’s commitment to duty will be remembered and honoured.