IHC bench hearing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui case dissolved again

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) new bench constituted to hear Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case has also been dissolved, further delaying the proceedings on the matter.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas took up the petition filed by Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, seeking medical evaluation and repatriation of her sister, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, from the United States.

Advocate Imran Shafiq appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, Justice Minhas remarked that the matter should be decided by a larger bench rather than a single bench.

He subsequently referred the file to the Chief Justice of the IHC for constitution of a larger bench.

Previously, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq had issued contempt notices to the prime minister and the federal cabinet for non-compliance with court orders in the case.

The matter was later transferred from his court to that of Justice Minhas.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate Imran Shafiq argued that the case had become complex.

Justice Minhas, however, responded: “This is not complicated. I already have a ruling regarding the roster.”

When the counsel asked if the Chief Justice was considered the “master of the roster,” Justice Minhas replied: “Yes, this was also Justice Muneeb’s opinion, and I have delivered a similar judgment. My decision holds that the Chief Justice is the master of the roster.

However, there is another view that says otherwise. Since there are two conflicting opinions, I am referring the matter to a larger bench to settle the issue.”

The court later decided that a larger bench would be formed to determine the question of whether the Chief Justice is the master of the roster before further proceedings in Dr. Aafia’s case continue.