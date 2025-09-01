Car driving license one-year fee update in Punjab for September 2025

LAHORE – Having a valid driving license is essential for car drivers across Pakistan, including Punjab, as they can face penalties for driving vehicles without it.

The regular driving license ensures that the driver has passed necessary tests and understands traffic rules, promoting road safety.

A license also serves as legal proof of authorization to drive, helping reduce accidents caused by untrained drivers.

Without it, drivers face legal penalties, fines, or vehicle impoundment. Overall, a driving license supports law enforcement efforts and creates safer roads for all citizens.

Learner Driving License

Before applying for the regular driving license, an individual is required to obtain a learner driving license, which can be received online by paying a fee of Rs500.

Later, the applicant visits a designated centre to get the regular driving license. For this, he/she needs to clear the theoretical and practical tests to obtain the regular license.

Car Driving License Fee in September 2025

The Punjab traffic police receives Rs150 in wake of test fee while the applicant further pays Rs1,350 after passing the test. The courier fee stands at Rs480, taking the total cost for car driving license with one-year validity to Rs1,830 in Punjab.

Candidates can make regular license for the period of up to five years with different fee schedule.