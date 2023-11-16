Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the caretaker minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited South Waziristan Upper to address development activities in the newly merged districts. During a significant Jirga, attended by the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Upper and leaders of the Mehsud and Barki tribes, tribal leaders provided a detailed overview of development projects, the law-and-order situation, and public concerns in Upper South Waziristan.

Tribal leaders submitted requests to the caretaker minister, seeking the fulfillment of government promises made during FATA merger. They emphasized the need for funds for development, tax-free facilities in tribal areas (under the Sartaj Aziz Committee), and urged the minister to play an active role in these matters.

Addressing the Jirga, the caretaker provincial minister highlighted the provincial government’s primary focus on the development, prosperity, and peace of tribal districts. He acknowledged challenges in obtaining the annual 100 billion rupees from the federal government but assured ongoing efforts in communication.

Expressing views on border boundaries, the minister announced the establishment of a commission, with the task assigned to SMBR. Additionally, he pledged steps to connect Upper South Waziristan to the Pak-Afghan border through a road. The minister received a detailed briefing on the progress of work, administrative matters, and law and order also.

During the visit, a youth delegation from Upper South Waziristan engaged with the caretaker minister on health, education, public issues, and tourism promotion. Stressing the pivotal role of tribal youth in societal reform, the minister encouraged their active participation in eliminating social evils.