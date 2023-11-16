Composite Circle Mardan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a human trafficker and two illegal money exchangers in dif-ferent intelligence-based operations. According to FIA, the accused Tauseef Khan and Sajid Khan were involved in the illegal business of Hundi in Swabi, adding that they sent money abroad through mobile accounts.

During the raids, the FIA teams recovered Rs 3.882 million from the accused besides the receipts of Hundi. In another operation, a team of FIA arrested a proclaimed offender and human trafficker Ali Qadir from village Jabbar Kally in district Mardan. The accused was involved in sending people abroad through illegal means. The accused charged Rs 500,000 from a citizen to send him to Dubai but later escaped with the money.—APP