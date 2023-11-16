The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled eight narcotics smuggling bids, seized 29 kgs drugs besides arresting five drug pushers during separate actions. A spokesman of the ANF Headquarters said on Wednesday that on intelligence tip-offs regarding, the ANF personnel started special surveillance and managed to recover total 29 kgs drugs in eight operations. Five drug smugglers were also sent behind the bars, he added.

During search of a parcel book for Bahrain, about 400 grams Ice drug concealed in two shampoo bottles was recovered from a courier office in Rawalpindi. In another operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 79 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. An accused, resident of Sahiwal, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-676.

A passenger traveling to Qatar via flight number QR-621 was also arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Over 1.5 kgs Ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of the accused, resident of Bahawalnagar. In an operation at Sialkot International Airport, 2.3 kg Ice hidden in the passenger’s trolley bag was recovered. The accused, resident of Sargodha, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-769.

The ANF recovered 10 kilograms hashish from the possession of an accused, resident of Sajawal netted from Mohammadi Chowk, Hyderabad. About 10 kgs heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Ali Masjid, Torkham. Drugs were being smuggled from Khyber to Punjab.

Five kilograms hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber, the spokesman said. “Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process,” he added.