Rawalpindi couple arrested for torture, murder of preteen housemaid

RAWALPINDI – A 12-year-old housemaid was tortured to death in Asghar Mall area of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Wednesday.

The young domestic help was shifted to Holy Family Hospital in critical condition with bruises on his face, arms and hands while there were also torture marks on her head.

Doctors tried to save her life but she succumbed to the injuries.

Police said the prime accused – a couple who had hired her as housemaid – have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under various sections, including murder. They said an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Last year in February, a young housemaid was allegedly beaten to death in Neemat Colony, Jaranwala. Ayesha, 12, was hired by school teachers Fazlur Rahman, Sunila Tufail, and Raheela Tufail as a housemaid.

The victim was allegedly tortured by the three suspects as there were marks of physical abuse on her head, hands, arms and legs. Ayesha was allegedly tortured on a night, which led to serious deterioration of her health. She was shifted to Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police acted quickly and arrested all three suspects and registered a case against them under Section 302/34 PPC.