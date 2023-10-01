Railway authorities have temporarily suspended train services between Lahore and Faisalabad following the collapse of the railway bridge near Shahdara. The Lahore-Faisalabad railway track was closed for a period of 72 hours due to the pillar collapse.

“The Railway Divisional Officer (CO Lahore) and Divisional Superintendent Lahore, among with others, were present at the scene, working tirelessly to expedite the bridge’s restoration. It is expected that normal traffic on the bridge will resume within 72 hours. During this period, trains are being rerouted via the mainline and diverted through the Abbottabad route,” said PR spokesperson. The affected train services include Lahore to Faisalabad Marvi Express, Badar Express, and Ghouri Express. “Karachi to Lahore-bound Karakoram Express has been rerouted through Sahiwal,” he said.