In a significant operation at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the Pakistan Customs Drug Enforcement Cell on Saturday uncovered a stash of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “crystal ice”, with an estimated street value of Rs300 million.

The narcotics were concealed within three baskets of dry fruits that were originally sent from Afghanistan to Bahrain and subsequently returned to Pakistan. The contraband, which had been dispatched to an individual named Gulbaz Khan residing in Bahrain, returned unattended. Under international law, the parcel could not be opened without proper authorisation from the intended recipient.

According to Collector Shafiq Ahmed, who is stationed at Jinnah International Airport’s terminal, it is suspected that Gulbaz Khan, possibly out of fear of legal consequences, chose not to receive the parcel and decided to send it back. The bags of dry fruits, originally dispatched from Mazar Sharif, Afghanistan, were attributed to an individual identified as Rafi, hailing from Afghanistan. As Pakistan shares a border with Afghanistan, the bags of dry fruits arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The plan was to transport the goods back to Afghanistan via Peshawar.