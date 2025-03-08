AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 updated 5-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

KARACHI – Land Cruiser 300, a flagship SUV from Toyota which is dubbed as the king of 4WD, offers a blend of sophisticated styling, reliability, durability and drivability.

It has earned a reputation as a vehicle that allows users to go anywhere and everywhere as it carries impressive features that provide best on-road and off-road performance.

The Land Cruiser 300 carries strong yet light weight body that ensures off-road stability and strength. It features advance technology for exceptional driving performance.

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel engine or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, delivering impressive power outputs of around 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque in the diesel variant.

This allows the SUV to handle both on-road and off-road conditions with ease, offering smooth acceleration and excellent towing capacity.

The vehicle features a 10-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth gear transitions, contributing to both fuel efficiency and a responsive driving experience.

The Land Cruiser 300’s advanced 4WD system, coupled with a Multi-Terrain Select system, allows drivers to navigate the toughest terrains, making it ideal for long road trips, rough Pakistani roads, and off-roading adventures.

In Pakistan, the Land Cruiser 300 is considered a status symbol, attracting wealthy individuals and off-road enthusiasts. Its rugged capabilities combined with the high-tech features make it one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the country.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Land Cruiser 300 stands at Rs120,000,000 or Rs120 million. The price includes 25% sales tax but it does not include the withholding tax.

Land Cruiser 300 Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers a reasonable five-year plan for Land Cruiser 300 in Pakistan. The following plan has been calculated on the basis of 25% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the 5-year installment plan, the buyer will need to deposit nearly Rs30 million in wake of down payment while the monthly installment will be Rs2,216,786.

Our Correspondent

