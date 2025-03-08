Toyota Land Cruiser 300 updated 5-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

KARACHI – Land Cruiser 300, a flagship SUV from Toyota which is dubbed as the king of 4WD, offers a blend of sophisticated styling, reliability, durability and drivability.

It has earned a reputation as a vehicle that allows users to go anywhere and everywhere as it carries impressive features that provide best on-road and off-road performance.

The Land Cruiser 300 carries strong yet light weight body that ensures off-road stability and strength. It features advance technology for exceptional driving performance.

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel engine or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, delivering impressive power outputs of around 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque in the diesel variant.

This allows the SUV to handle both on-road and off-road conditions with ease, offering smooth acceleration and excellent towing capacity.

The vehicle features a 10-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth gear transitions, contributing to both fuel efficiency and a responsive driving experience.

The Land Cruiser 300’s advanced 4WD system, coupled with a Multi-Terrain Select system, allows drivers to navigate the toughest terrains, making it ideal for long road trips, rough Pakistani roads, and off-roading adventures.

In Pakistan, the Land Cruiser 300 is considered a status symbol, attracting wealthy individuals and off-road enthusiasts. Its rugged capabilities combined with the high-tech features make it one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the country.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Land Cruiser 300 stands at Rs120,000,000 or Rs120 million. The price includes 25% sales tax but it does not include the withholding tax.

Land Cruiser 300 Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers a reasonable five-year plan for Land Cruiser 300 in Pakistan. The following plan has been calculated on the basis of 25% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the 5-year installment plan, the buyer will need to deposit nearly Rs30 million in wake of down payment while the monthly installment will be Rs2,216,786.