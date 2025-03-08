Islamabad Red zone’s entry, exit routes closed at two points [Check Alternative Roads]

ISLAMABAD – The entry and exit points to the Red Zone have been closed at two locations in the federal capital until further notice.

Reports said the decision has been taken due to security concerns. The entry and exit points have been temporarily closed at Express Chowk and Serena Hotel.

During this time, people have been advised to use NADRA, Marriott, and Margalla Roads. Additionally, the traffic heading towards the Red Zone from Club Road can use Seventh Avenue.

In a statement, the capital traffic police have asked people to contact the helpline number 1915 or check the social media platforms.