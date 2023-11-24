LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished infrastructure of six illegal housing schemes/land subdivisions in Lahore.

LDA teams razed sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads of Punjab University Housing Scheme Phase-II on Edhi Road, Elegance Homes, Al Nasir Homes, Al Haram Homes, Sandal Bar Scheme on Defense Road and Musa Town.

LDA’s Private Housing Schemes Wing carried out the operation with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against illegal housing schemes across Lahore.