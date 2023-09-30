Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across New York City, leaving people homeless, while authorities declared state of emergency.

The city of around 8.5 million people witnessed unprecedented rains that swamped streets. The continuous showers wreaked havoc in the city, turning roads into lakes. No deaths or major injuries have been reported so far, but people lost valuables.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams urged people to take precautions while mobile phones pushed alerts from the National Weather Service. Over the weekend, the pouring waterfalls closed subway lines, with service being stopped.

It was learned that one terminal at LaGuardia Airport was shut down but reopened.

Clips and photos shared online shows people wading through floodwater reaching up to their knees, and water running from ceiling and walls of subway stations.

Brooklyn, New York. Not a developing country with poor municipal governance.

Climate change is real. It disrupts everything in its way. #TheRedPlanet pic.twitter.com/XI9oQXTqdr — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 30, 2023

🇺🇸 | Inundaciones en Brooklyn, New York: pic.twitter.com/urs2BycO8b — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 30, 2023

A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area on September 29: the deluge shut down swaths of the subway system due to events like this one [📹 Alex Etling]pic.twitter.com/9rjpfdMQ6V — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 30, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: State of Emergency has been declared for New York City along with a Shelter-in-Place due from Widespread Flooding 📌#Manhattan | #Newyork New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the… pic.twitter.com/JyQX98NVP6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 29, 2023