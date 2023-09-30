KARACHI – Gold prices on Saturday saw a negative trajectory in the Pakistani domestic market in line with the downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,800 to close while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs2,380.

With the latest tweaks, the per tola price of the yellow metal stands at Rs202,800 whereas the 10g price settled at Rs173,870.

In global market, the price of gold moved down by 0.96 percent and settled at $1,848 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,420 per tola.