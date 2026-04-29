Top 10 Countries for Pakistanis to Get Jobs in 2026 (check Salaries)

Alot of Pakistanis are travelling abroad amid rising costs and limited opportunities with saturated markets. If you are also planning to move, Pakistan Observer guide breaks down best countries to work in and how much you can earn.

While Gulf countries traditionally dominated as top destinations for quick earnings, a growing number of job seekers are now turning toward countries that offer long-term stability, skilled career growth, and pathways to permanent residency. Countries like Canada, Germany, Australia, UK, and Ireland are now at the forefront for Pakistanis aiming to build lasting careers abroad.

Canada

Canada continues to lead due to its well-organized immigration system. Programs like Express Entry and Provincial Nominee pathways make it one of the most accessible options for skilled workers.

Demand remains high in healthcare, IT, engineering, skilled trades, and education. Salaries are competitive, typically ranging from CAD 55,000 to 95,000 annually, and the country’s large Pakistani diaspora makes settlement easier.

Germany

In Germany, labor shortages across technical and healthcare sectors are opening doors for foreign workers. Initiatives such as the Opportunity Card and EU Blue Card have simplified entry.

While language skills can be important, many tech roles allow candidates to begin working without fluency in German. Salaries commonly fall between €3,800 and €5,500 per month, and workers can qualify for permanent residency within a few years.

Average Earnings for Pakistanis Abroad (2026)

# Country Average Earnings 1 Saudi Arabia SAR ~3,000 – 11,000/month 2 Canada CAD 55,000 – 95,000/year 3 Germany €3,800 – €5,500+/month 4 Australia AUD 85,000 – 120,000+/year 5 United Kingdom £2,500 – £4,500+/month 6 Ireland €3,400 – €5,500+/month 7 New Zealand NZD 70,000 – 110,000+/year 8 South Korea KRW ~2.0 – 3.0 million/month 9 Japan ¥200,000 – ¥350,000/month 10 Malaysia MYR 4,500 – 10,000+/month

Australia

Australia remains a strong contender with its points-based immigration system, which favors qualified professionals in fields like nursing, engineering, IT, teaching, and trades. With annual earnings often reaching AUD 85,000 to 120,000 or more, along with a high quality of life, Australia continues to attract skilled migrants seeking long-term settlement.

UK

United Kingdom also remains among faviorites destinations of Paksitanis, especially through its Skilled Worker visa. With consistent demand in NHS healthcare, IT, education, engineering, and social care, Pakistani workers continue to find opportunities. Monthly earnings typically range from £2,500 to £4,500 or higher, and the presence of a large Pakistani-origin population helps ease integration.

Ireland

Meanwhile, Ireland is rapidly gaining attention as an emerging European hub. With strong industries in technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, and healthcare, the country offers competitive salaries and a fast-track option through its Critical Skills Employment Permit. Being English-speaking further increases its appeal for Pakistani professionals.

New Zealand

New Zealand follows a similar model to Australia, using a points-based system to attract skilled workers. It offers opportunities in nursing, teaching, engineering, and trades, along with a peaceful environment and strong work-life balance. Salaries typically range between NZD 70,000 and 110,000 annually.

South Korea

South Korea, through its Employment Permit System (EPS), provides a structured and government-managed pathway for jobs in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and services. Monthly earnings usually range from $1,500 to $2,200, with overtime allowing workers to save a significant portion of their income.

Japan

Japan is gradually opening its labor market to foreign workers under its Specified Skilled Worker programs. Sectors like caregiving, construction, manufacturing, and hospitality are seeing increasing demand. While language barriers remain a challenge, opportunities are steadily expanding.

Malaysia

Malaysia offers relatively easier entry for both skilled and semi-skilled workers, particularly in IT, engineering, teaching, and hospitality. Salaries for professionals range from MYR 4,500 to 10,000 per month. Combined with a lower cost of living and cultural familiarity, it remains an accessible option.

Portugal

Portugal, on the other hand, is becoming popular for its flexible visa policies, including job seeker visas. With demand growing in tourism, technology, and renewable energy, it serves as a gateway into the European job market while maintaining relatively lower living costs compared to other EU nations.

For the unversed, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia remain attractive due to easier communication and integration. Programs like Germany’s Opportunity Card and South Korea’s EPS are gaining popularity for their transparency.

Even outside the Gulf, countries like South Korea and Japan allow workers to save through overtime and structured contracts.

Improve Skills

Experts emphasize that success abroad depends heavily on qualifications, experience, and preparation. Professionals in healthcare, IT, engineering, and technical trades consistently command higher salaries and better opportunities across all destinations.

Improving English proficiency through IELTS or PTE, getting academic credentials verified, and gaining relevant work experience are now considered essential steps for anyone planning to work overseas.

The overall trend suggests a shift in mindset—from short-term income generation toward long-term career building and settlement. While traditional destinations still hold value, 2026 is shaping up to be a year where more Pakistanis explore diverse global opportunities aligned with stability, growth, and future security.