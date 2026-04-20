FIA jobs 2026 across Pakistan – Eligibility, Deadline & other details

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced massive jobs for a wide range of positions across the country.

The vacancies include senior roles such as Assistants and Sub-Inspectors, mid-level positions like Stenotypists and Upper Division Clerks, and entry-level roles including Lower Division Clerks, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Constables.

Assistant (BPS 15) Jobs

It is recruiting 21 candidates for the position of Assistant (BPS-15) under its ongoing nationwide recruitment drive.

Applicants must be graduates from a university recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and are required to complete a six-week Basic IT Training Course, including MS Office, within one year of selection, conducted by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The age limit for this position is 18 to 28 years, with an additional five-year general age relaxation as per government rules. The vacancies are distributed across Pakistan, with the largest number in Punjab, followed by Sindh (both urban and rural areas), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Sub Inspector (BS-14) Jobs

It is recruiting 94 candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (BPS-14) as part of its ongoing nationwide hiring initiative.

Applicants must possess at least a second-class or Grade “C” bachelor’s degree from a university recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Candidates must meet specific physical standards, including a minimum height of 5 feet 6 inches for men and 5 feet 4 inches for women. Male candidates are also required to meet chest measurements of 33 x 34½ inches.

The age requirement for this role is 18 to 25 years, with an additional five-year general age relaxation. Vacancies are allocated across Pakistan, with the largest number in Punjab, followed by Sindh (rural and urban), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, former FATA regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Other Jobs

Stenotypists must have completed intermediate education with shorthand and typing skills, while Upper Division Clerks need intermediate qualifications along with three weeks of IT training. Lower Division Clerks and Constables require matriculation, with specific typing speed requirements for clerks.

The FIA is also hiring Constable Drivers, who must hold a valid motorcycle and light vehicle license, and Staff Car Drivers, who need a primary education, valid motor car license, and knowledge of traffic rules.

All uniformed positions require candidates to meet physical standards, including minimum height and, for men, chest measurements. Physical endurance tests are mandatory before the written exam.

Where to Apply

The application process is entirely online at [www.npftas.pk](http://www.npftas.pk), with a fee of Rs. 2,000 payable through various banking and digital channels.

Applicants are advised not to submit hard copies, and government employees must apply through proper channels with a no-objection certificate.

Job Application Deadline

Applications close on May 4, 2026.

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