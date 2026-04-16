Pakistan Embassy jobs April 2026: Details inside

MUSCAT – Pakistan Embassy in Oman has invited applications from eligible candidates for vacant positions.

In a post on social media post on Facebook, it has announced vacant temporary positions of Data Entry Operator / Consular Assistant in the Embassy of Pakistan, Muscat.

Candidates having following qualification may apply online through the given link, latest by 30th April, 2026:

Qualification: Intermediate / Graduation

IT Skills: Know-how about computer, well versed in MS Office and typing speed at least 35 w.p.m

Language Proficiency: English, Urdu, Arabic (preferable)

Soft Skills: Good communication and inter-personal skills

How to Apply

Application submission process:

(i) Fill online form: https://forms.gle/udary81gmqrvdkYG7

(ii) Send your CV to: [email protected]

The embassy said only shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview. It added that no TA/DA will be admissible for appearing in the interview.



“The positions are of temporary nature,” it concluded.