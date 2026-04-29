IHC to hear Imran, Bushra appeals in Al-Qadir Trust case tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court will hear appeals filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, against their convictions in the Al-Qadir Trust case on April 30.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and including Justice Muhammad Asif, will take up the matter on Thursday.

An accountability court, presided over by Nasir Javed Rana, sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi to seven years in January 2025.

Earlier, in March, the high court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the National Accountability Bureau’s special prosecutor for attempting to delay proceedings in the same case.

Separately, a banking court in Islamabad has also fixed a hearing for Thursday in the prohibited funding case against the PTI founder. A charge sheet has been submitted in the case, naming Imran Khan as the main accused along with others.

Imran Khan has remained behind bars since August 2023 and is facing multiple cases, including allegations of corruption and terrorism, after being removed from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, widely referred to as the £190 million case, revolves around claims that in 2019, a sum of Rs50 billion—equivalent to £190 million at the time—was adjusted from funds returned to Pakistan by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency during Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

The amount was linked to assets belonging to a property tycoon that had been seized by the UK agency. At the time, the agency clarified that the settlement was civil in nature and did not imply any admission of guilt.

The National Accountability Bureau later filed a reference in December 2023, and formal charges were brought against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on February 27, 2024. The case alleges that a confidential agreement with the British agency was approved on December 3, 2019, without making its details public.