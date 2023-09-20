ISLAMABAD – Tobacco growers on Wednesday held a protest in the federal capital against the multi-national cigarette manufacturing companies on non-compensation of the tobacco rate procured from the growers.

Vice Chairman Itehad Kashtkaran Iqbal Shewa said that despite repeated requests, the multinational companies are not giving any monetary compensation to the growers on the procurement rate.

“When the season began the Tobacco growers provided the crop to the companies on rupee 425 and later it surged to 1400 rupees,” said Iqbal

He said growers are on the verge of facing rupees 15 to 20 million losses because of non-compensation by companies.

Vice Chairman Itehad Kashtkaran further said the growers’ alliance had multiple meetings with Pakistan Tobacco Company and Phillip Morris, but their cries fell on deaf ears.

“It’s inflation across every sector, and growers won’t be able to earn a penny if the companies didn’t compensate us,” he said. Iqbal also alleged that multinational companies are using delaying tactics instead of solving the issues of growers.