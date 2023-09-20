Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday removed temporary and permanent encroachments from more than 100 shops and properties in Johar Town.

Additional Director General Housing Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal supervised the operation carried out with the aim to improve traffic flow from Shadiwal Chowk to Khokhar Chowk.

During the operation, the stalls, sheds temporary and permanent infrastructure built in front of the shops were also demolished.

Encroachments were made since long by private banks, super stores, grocery shops, saloons, food outlets, tea points, marble stores, sanitary stores in the shape of sheds, ramps, floors, boards and hoardings.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment across Lahore.