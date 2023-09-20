Apple iPhones dominate the global mobile phone industry due to its robust design, user-friendly interface, and a plethora of services linked with its app store.

Demand for Apple devices continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand. iPhone prices are flying high, and even older generation models including the iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.

Federal authorities introduced various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

iPhone 12 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs134,825 iPhone 12 mini Rs101,525 iPhone 12 Pro Rs129,823 iPhone 12 Rs113,665

iPhone 12 PTA Tax With CNIC