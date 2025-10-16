Tlp Leaders To Be Placed On Fourth Schedule Amid Possible Ban On Party After Clashes

LAHORE – Punjab government unleashed sweeping crackdown across the region, imposing Section 144, banning all public gatherings for weekend, and announcing plans to formally recommend federal ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after its violent demonstrations left the province on edge.

Punjab Home Department confirmed late Thursday night that no protests, rallies, processions, or sit-ins will be allowed until Saturday, citing “serious threats to peace and public safety.”

The extraordinary measures follow a massive pre-dawn operation in Muridke earlier this week, where security forces stormed a TLP protest camp, triggering fierce clashes, chaos, and widespread unrest. The TLP had vowed to march to Islamabad on a so-called “Gaza Solidarity” protest, planning to demonstrate outside the US Embassy.

Official sources revealed staggering figures: 2,716 arrests have been made since the Muridke operation — including 251 in Lahore and 178 in Sheikhupura. Moreover, 2,800 individuals have been barred from leaving Pakistan, according to Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, authorities can restrict the assembly of four or more people. The government also slapped a complete ban on the display of weapons, the use of loudspeakers, and the circulation of hate or sectarian material, warning of “immediate and severe consequences” for violations.

Punjab police also convened high-level meeting to map out the crackdown, vowing that no unauthorized marches or blockades will be tolerated. AI-powered systems will be used to track and capture suspects wanted under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). A staggering 27,000 police sonnel and 12,000 Special Branch operatives have been deployed across the province, marking one of the largest internal security mobilizations in recent memory.

Under latest decisions, a formal recommendation to the federal government to ban TLP as an extremist organization. The group will be placed Placement of the group’s leadership on the Fourth Schedule of the ATA, which targets individuals suspected of terrorism or sectarian activity.

Freezing of all bank accounts and assets, along with the seizure of TLP properties by the Punjab Auqaf Department. A total blackout on TLP’s posters, banners, and advertisements, and the takedown of its social media accounts spreading hate or incitement.

Cases against those involved in the killing of police officers and destruction of state property will be tried in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

The meeting also ordered a massive security sweep, including a one-month deadline for citizens to surrender illegal weapons, and the inspection of all arms dealers. The punishment for possessing unlicensed weapons has now been increased to 14 years in jail and a Rs2 million fine, with the offence declared non-bailable.

The crackdown extends beyond TLP. The provincial government decided to launch a “combing operation” against illegal Afghan residents and their businesses, prepare a real-time database of unregistered immigrants, and even introduce a whistleblower system to report them. Those caught will face immediate deportation in line with federal directives.