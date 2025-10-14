2 KG Gold, Rs 11 Crore in Cash, Prize Bonds seized from TLP Chief Saad Rizvi’s office

LAHORE – More trouble for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Rizvi as currency, gold and other valuable items worth tens of millions have been recovered by law enforcement agencies, as FIA, and NCCIA, swooped down on office.

As per police officials, raid recovered around 2kg of gold, Rs 11.42 crore in Pakistani and other currencies, R50,000 in Indian rupees, along with branded wristwatches, and massive collection of gold jewelry including rings, bangles, necklaces, chains, and bracelets.

Foreign currencies seized included US dollars, euros, pounds, Saudi riyals, and Indian rupees.

Meanwhile, Punjab police have traced TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and his brother Anas Rizvi, who remain at large. Authorities have issued an urgent warning for the brothers to surrender immediately or face arrest. Both face terrorism charges linked to violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

FIRs lodged under terror acts said armed protesters clashed violently with police, using firearms, petrol bombs, and spiked sticks. SHO Inspector Shahzad Jhumat was killed, several officers were injured, and protesters reportedly blocked roads, stole ammunition, tore police uniforms, and even seized 150 tear gas shells.

Saad Rizvi, son of late party founder, and 21 members, and 35 unidentified individuals named in connection with violent attacks. Authorities have vowed to intensify their crackdown and bring all culprits to justice.

As investigations continue, unconfirmed reports suggest the Rizvi brothers may have been injured, adding further suspense to an already high-stakes operation.

The dramatic seizure and ongoing manhunt mark the latest escalation in Pakistan’s battle against extremist violence.