Asma Jahangir Group’s Haroon-ur-Rasheed leads in Supreme Court Bar Elections

ISLAMABAD – The results of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual elections started to pour in with Independent Asma Jahangir Group holding its winning streak. According to the results received so far, Haroon-ur-Rasheed, the group’s presidential candidate, has taken a decisive lead over Taufiq Asif of the Professional (Hamid Khan) Group.

Lahore

At Supreme Court Lahore Registry, Haroon-ur-Rasheed secured 629 votes, while his rival, Taufiq Asif, obtained 431 votes. Six votes were rejected. Haroon-ur-Rasheed achieved a lead of 198 votes from Lahore. Out of 1,460 eligible voters, 1,066 cast their ballots.

Karachi

From Karachi, unofficial and unconfirmed results show Haroon-ur-Rasheed leading with 195 votes, while Taufiq Asif followed with 185 votes.

Multan

In Multan, 256 votes were cast out of 315. Haroon-ur-Rasheed received 135 votes, while Taufiq Asif polled 115 votes. Six votes were rejected.

Sukkur

In Sukkur, Haroon-ur-Rasheed of the Asma Jahangir Group won by securing 55 votes, while the Professional Group’s Rafiq Asif received 13 votes.

Swat

From Swat, Haroon-ur-Rasheed obtained 27 votes, while Taufiq Asif secured 23 votes.

Dera Ismail Khan

In D.I. Khan, Haroon-ur-Rasheed led with 23 votes, while his opponent Taufiq Asif received 17 votes.

Hyderabad

At the Hyderabad Registry, Haroon-ur-Rasheed gained a clear edge with 64 votes, compared to 33 secured by Taufiq Asif.

Quetta

In Quetta, Haroon-ur-Rasheed won with 121 votes, while Taufiq Asif managed 101 votes.

Bahawalpur

In Bahawalpur, both the President and General Secretary positions were won by Independent Group candidates backed by senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon. Rasheed received 89 votes, while Taufiq Asif secured 37 votes.

For the General Secretary post, Zahid Aslam Awan (Independent Group) bagged 88 votes, defeating Mian Irfan Akram (Professional Group) who received 36 votes.

With results from several registries confirming victories for its candidates, the Independent Asma Jahangir Group appears to have once again secured control of the Supreme Court Bar Association’s top office.

Lawyers across the country congratulated Ahsan Bhoon and members of the Independent Group on their continued success and extended best wishes to the newly elected president, Haroon-ur-Rasheed.