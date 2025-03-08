Time for repatriation

ON Friday, the government announced its decision to repatriate Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders as part of the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP).

In a statement, authorities advised all illegal foreign nationals, including ACC holders, to leave Pakistan voluntarily by March 31.

Deportation procedures will commence from April 1 for those who fail to comply.

For over four decades, Pakistan has shouldered a heavy burden by offering refuge to Afghan refugees.

Over 800,000 documented Afghan migrants hold Afghan Citizen Cards, while many more remain undocumented.

This immense responsibility has been largely undertaken with limited international support, despite the significant financial and social strain it placed on Pakistan’s resources.

Our generosity in hosting Afghan refugees for so many years should not be understated.

This prolonged situation has also been fraught with numerous challenges, particularly in the realm of security.

The presence of undocumented refugees has often been linked to crime and terrorism.

It is, therefore, imperative that this repatriation initiative be viewed as a necessary step toward restoring both order and safety.

The time has come for Afghan refugees to return to their homeland and for their government to focus on their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Rather than supporting terrorist groups or fostering instability, Afghanistan must prioritize the rebuilding of its own society—creating opportunities for its people, ensuring their safety and facilitating their return and resettlement.

Moreover, there are also those who have been waiting for resettlement to countries like the United States or European nations.

If they are not accepted by these host nations, they, too, must be returned to Afghanistan.

It is unfair to prolong their uncertain status.

The government is clear in its statement: the repatriation process will be conducted in a humane and dignified manner, with arrangements for food and healthcare in place to assist those returning to Afghanistan.

The international community must recognize the magnitude of the burden Pakistan has borne and offer support in facilitating the safe return and rehabilitation of these Afghans.