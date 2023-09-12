Video-sharing platform TikTok is an abode for young creators who showcase their talents, personalities, and lives, making it a natural space for netizens to connect and form relationships with them.

As gossip on social apps manages to attract people’s attention, several celebs choose to share their relationships openly with their followers, taking an interest in their activities.

The latest to join the gossip world are TikToker Rabeeca Khan and fellow content creator Hussain Tareen who are famous creators and enjoy a huge following online.

Rabeeca and Hussain are known for being good friends but they come under the radar after their recent clip went viral on social media. The new post shows Tareen sharing a frame with Rabeeca Khan. ‘When I’m with you, time stands still’, the caption cited.

The caption and closeness of two were enough to trigger different reactions online as social media users pushed rumors mill. Some insisted that they are only friends while others smell something strange.

