SWAT- A devastating accident unfolded in the northern region of the Kalam area, claiming the lives of three tourists and leaving 20 others injured as a vehicle carrying the travelers plunged into a ditch.

The incident was reported on Saturday by rescue sources.

The fatal occurrence took place in the Pashmal area, situated in the northern part of the picturesque Kalam valley in Swat. According to rescue sources, the tourists, who were on their way back from Kalam and heading towards Mingora, faced the unfortunate accident.

The rescue officials swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to shift the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

In a separate incident last month, Swat witnessed another unfortunate event when a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road in Kabal Kotlai, resulting in injuries to at least 29 passengers, including women and children. The bus, en route from Kabal to Ali Garam, met with the accident, as reported by rescue sources.

Upon receiving the distressing news, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Kabal Civil Hospital. Those with critical injuries were later transferred to Saidu Sharif Central Hospital. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.