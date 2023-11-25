SIALKOT- In a recent address at a workers’ convention in Sialkot, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Suprmeo Mian Nawaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his concerns about the prevailing state of injustice in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif remarked that despite the challenges faced by the nation, no concrete action has been taken in the interest of the country, emphasizing the need for learning from past experiences to avoid further losses.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted the destabilization caused by conspiracies, saying that the country has endured a continuous series of challenges, including his own experiences with jail, exile, and legal battles. He noted that courage prevailed during these testing times.

Reflecting on the termination of his government in 1993, Sharif questioned the reasons behind such a decision, especially when Pakistan’s economic progress surpassed neighboring countries, and the currency was stronger. He lamented that despite the country’s prosperity at that time, the government was removed.

The former Prime Minister asserted that the recent conclusion of legal battles and incarcerations signifies a victory over maladministration. However, he urged the nation to consider the implications of imprisoning a prime minister daily and questioned how the country could function under such circumstances.

Sharif acknowledged the achievements of his government, citing the stability of the economy with the dollar at Rs. 104, the eradication of load shedding and terrorism, and a gradual decline in unemployment. He expressed concern over the impact of conspiracies on the country’s prosperity, emphasizing the need to rectify the damage.

In his address, Sharif highlighted the potential of Pakistan to become a prosperous nation, expressing regret over being ousted in the 2018 elections. He criticized the introduction of a leader [Imran Khan] incapable of constructive contributions, emphasizing that the nation’s recovery from repeated mistakes requires careful consideration.

“That person [Imran Khan] did not come rather he was imposed on the country,” said Nawaz Sharif, adding that he was person who knew nothing except hurling abuses at others.

The PML-N supremo stressed the collective responsibility to rectify the significant losses suffered by the country. He cautioned against entrusting the nation to individuals who undermine its cultural values.