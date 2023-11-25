LAHORE- Punjab’s Minister of Information and Culture, Amir Mir, announced today that, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the administrative control of Data Darbar Hospital is being shifted to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

This decision, reached after a thorough evaluation and consultations with the Cabinet last night, aims to enhance the hospital’s condition and elevate healthcare services for citizens.

Contrary to recent reports, Amir Mir clarified that there is no truth to the news of allocating Rs 35 crore for artificial rains to combat smog and no such proposal has been forwarded to the Finance Department.

Emphasizing that the primary cause of smog is smoke, the government is instead planning to introduce electric vehicles as a measure to address air pollution. Additionally, there is a consideration to provide electric motorcycles at subsidized rates for students and government employees.

During a crucial press conference held today at Data Darbar Hospital, Minister Amir Mir, accompanied by Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and Primary Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, shared these views. Minister Mir revealed that the government is exploring cloud seeding technology to control smog, a cost-effective method for inducing artificial rainfall. However, he clarified that the presence of natural clouds is essential for this process.

The cloud seeding involves spraying a specific solid on the clouds, and preparations are underway at selected locations in Lahore. The activation of the vessel for solids spraying is a prerequisite for cloud seeding, and the exact date for artificial rainfall remains uncertain due to the dependency on natural cloud formations.

Responding to media inquiries, Information Minister Amir Mir affirmed that the Punjab government is actively discouraging inexperienced and unlicensed drivers. As part of this initiative, strict measures including fines and arrests are being enforced. Notably, in cases involving minors, the children are released under the personal guarantee of their parents.

Welcoming the transfer of Data Darbar Hospital to the Primary Health Department, Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir highlighted the longstanding issue of inadequate medical facilities at the Hospital, established in 1961. Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s trust in the Health Department to revamp the hospital’s administrative structure. He underscored the department’s successful management of seven other city hospitals, including those organized by the Tayyab Erdogan Trust.

Minister Health assured the public that the government possesses ample resources and emphasized the importance of the dedication and goodwill of medical professionals. He pledged to fulfill the Chief Minister’s expectations for hospital improvement.