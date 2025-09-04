Three Pak Navy Officers promoted to rank of Rear Admiral for distinguished service

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy promoted Commodores Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan, Asim Sohail Malik, and Sohail Ahmed Azmi to the rank of Rear Admiral in recognition of their distinguished service.

All three officers have been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) for their exceptional contributions to the Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan, commissioned in the Supply Branch in 1993, is a graduate of the Pakistan Naval War College, Lahore, and the National Defence University, Islamabad. Over his career, he has held key positions including Commanding Officer General Stores Depot, Director Procurement (Navy), and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Education). He is currently serving as Director General Munitions Productions at the Ministry of Defence Production, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Asim Sohail Malik, commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1995, has completed advanced courses in Bangladesh and China and holds a Master’s degree in Operational Research/Analysis. His career includes command roles in PNS Zarar, PNS Shamsheer, and the Combined Task Force 150, as well as senior staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. He is currently serving as DGC4I.

Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi, commissioned in 1996, is a graduate of the Royal Naval College Dartmouth (UK), Pakistan Naval War College Lahore, and the National Defence University Islamabad. He has held key positions including Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, Commander Combined Task Force 151 in Bahrain, and Deputy Commandant of the Naval War College. He currently serves as Commander Central Punjab and Commandant Pakistan Naval War College.