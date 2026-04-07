Zia Chishti Injured while resisting ‘Kidnapping Bid’ outside Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD – Technology entrepreneur Zia Chishti was injured after resisting an alleged attempted kidnapping outside the Islamabad High Court following his bail hearing.

A group of around 20 individuals, some in uniform and others in plain clothes, approached the TRG co-founder and tried to force him toward a prisoner transport vehicle. Chishti first demanded to see an arrest warrant, but no documentation was presented on the spot.

اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کے مرکزی دروازے کے سامنے @ICT_Police وردی میں ملبوس اہلکاروں کا امریکن پاکستان کاروباری شخصیت ضیاء چشتی کو اغوا کرنے کی کوشش، یہ شہر اقتدار کو کس کی نظر لگ گئی؟ pic.twitter.com/j7NZZiYRuq — Zeshan Syed (@ZeshanSyed08) April 7, 2026

As bystanders started recording confrontation, the group withdrew, allowing the businessmen to leave the court premises. Chishti got hurt during resistance and later lamented what he described as attempted abduction.

The dramatic incident occured outside Islamabad High Court as Chishti appeared for scheduled bail hearing in a case he insists is fabricated and brought against him by lawyer Mustafa Ramday.

Eyewitnesses said the situation quickly became tense as Chishti demanded legal grounds for the attempted detention. He reportedly asked the group to produce an arrest warrant or any official authorization permitting them to take him into custody.

Several clips of this incident surfaced online as bystanders started recording the incident on their phones. The presence of cameras appeared to shift the situation. Within moments, the group backed away and the attempt to take Chishti with them.

Chishti remained in news as he was embroiled in TRG Pakistan which is already under fire from legal battles and takeover attempts, and was thrown into turmoil in November 2021 when a former employee of Afiniti, one of its portfolio companies, testified before the US Congress.

Afiniti announced that Chishti stepped down from his positions as chairman, CEO, and director. Chishti also resigned from his roles as CEO and director of TRG Pakistan Limited.