Thousands of devotees thronged Charar-e-Sharief shrine in Budgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe the annual Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), also known as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir, and Nund Reshi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the devotees including men, women, and children paid obeisance at the mausoleum of the Sufi saint. The devotees had also gathered at the shrine for observing congregational nightlong prayers or ‘Shab Khawani’ during which special prayers were offered for early liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation and prosperity of the territory.

On the occasion, the religious scholars threw light on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the saint, who had devoted his entire life to the preaching of Islam.

Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) had taught the principles of simplicity, truthfulness, justice, love, and service of humankind in the 14th and 15th centuries.—KMS