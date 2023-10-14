Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Palestine, emphasising the need for global solidarity and a just resolution to the long-pending conflict.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Israeli forces had killed more than 1,900 people in Gaza as it continued strikes. Distressing videos have surfaced on various social media platforms, depicting the heartbreaking scenes of Palestinian civilians, predominantly children, being hurriedly evacuated to overcrowded hospitals, he added.

He conveyed his anguish at the persistent suffering and hardships faced by the people of Palestine. He highlighted the grave impact of the ongoing situation on the lives of innocent civilians, urging for immediate international attention and action.

“Deeply hurt by the ongoing situation in Palestine. Our hearts go out to the people enduring these hardships. The pain & suffering they endure are a stark reminder of the need for global solidarity & a just resolution to this longstanding conflict,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

His statement comes amidst the recent surge in violence and unrest in the region, as tensions continue to escalate between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s appeal for global solidarity echoes the sentiments shared by numerous international leaders and humanitarian organizations, all advocating for a peaceful and equitable solution to the persistent crisis.

While the situation in Palestine remains a complex and sensitive issue, Mirwaiz’s call for unity and support serves as a reminder of the crucial role that international cooperation plays in promoting peace and stability in conflict-ridden regions.

On Friday, Mirwaiz, who was recently released from a four-year house arrest, was put on house arrest again as authorities restricted him from leaving his residence on Friday.—KMS