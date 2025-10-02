The national resolve to defeat Fitna al-Khawarij

PAKISTAN continues to face the menace of terrorism in the form of Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), a banned extremist group that falsely claims religious legitimacy while waging a brutal campaign of violence, extortion and chaos across the country.

Backed by foreign interests and driven by a lust for power and wealth, these so-called militants have been declared Khawarij by over 1,800 Islamic scholars. They use the cover of Islam, but act against Islam and its teachings. They are, indeed, anti-Muslims and anti-Islam, thus, pose no ideological, religious and moral threat to brave Pakistani nation, its unity and to the State of Pakistan. Their ambitions are being systematically dismantled by the vigilance and courage of Pakistan’s defence forces and law enforcement agencies. Contrary to this Islamic philosophy, FAK has adopted the philosophy of killing human beings, an act prohibited in Islam. Owing to their terrorist acts, Islam and Muslims were defamed at global level.

The Khawarij terrorists operate without any legitimate cause, relying on violence, intimidation and foreign propaganda to instill fear. Pakistan’s security forces, however, have remained firm in their resolve to neutralize this threat, thwarting their plots time and again. Despite an increase in terrorist activities, particularly in KP and tribal districts, the state’s response has been decisive, grounded in constitutional order and rooted in the principles of true Islam. One of the most shocking recent acts of barbarity by the Khawarij occurred in Jani Khel, where the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group abducted and tortured four mentally challenged individuals. This horrific crime exposed the group’s utter moral bankruptcy and desperation. Targeting society’s most vulnerable, these extremists have proven they lack not only ideological integrity but also basic humanity. This incident was not an anomaly—it reflects a recurring pattern of coercion, exploitation and brutality.

In Dir, FAK has attempted to cover its battlefield losses with fabricated videos and false claims of victory. Their recent propaganda campaign is nothing more than damage control, aimed at masking their loss of men, ground and public support. Their threats to local Lashkars and communities further reveal their true target: the people of Pakistan. These are not warriors of faith—they are enemies of peace, bent on disrupting lives and spreading fear. The public, however, remains resilient. Local communities have risen alongside the Pakistan Army to push these terrorists out of their areas. Their resistance has denied FAK the civilian support they so desperately seek. The people of Pakistan have unequivocally rejected the Khawarij’s ideology and their campaign of terror. Their support for the military and Lashkars underscores a powerful national unity.

The FAK’s attack on a National Bank branch in Titterkhel, Lakki Marwat, where they looted cash, destroyed equipment and set the building on fire, further revealed their criminal nature. These are not freedom fighters but thieves and arsonists. Haram money is their currency and destruction is their only legacy. Such acts of vandalism against public institutions not only expose their true face but also harden national resolve. Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in defending public property, safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring that such criminals are brought to justice.

In a significant development, the Toje Khel Jirga in Lower Wana issued a clear rejection of Khawarij elements in Waziristan. Echoing the legendary resistance led by Malik Jamil against Uzbek militants in 2007, local leaders and tribes have now united to expel FAK networks from their region. The Jirga’s decision signals a decisive shift: these terrorists have lost all social space. Ordinary citizens are no longer willing to tolerate the fear, destruction and false jihad that Khawarij promote. Their strategy of chaos, their disregard for civilian life and property and their contempt for peace have alienated them completely. The state, backed by united communities, will not allow these foreign-backed groups to find sanctuary.

At the helm of this terror network is Noor Wali Mehsud, a self-styled “mufti” with no legitimate religious credentials. His actions mirror the historical Khawarij—those who distorted Islamic teachings for personal gain and unleashed violence upon fellow Muslims. Noor Wali is no different. He lives in comfort and safety while manipulating the vulnerable to carry out bloodshed in the name of religion. According to UN reports, Noor Wali pockets thousands of dollars from foreign sponsors, including the Afghan Taliban. His so-called jihad is nothing more than a business of terror. While true Islamic scholars promote compassion and knowledge, Noor Wali spreads fear, lies and destruction. His leadership has destroyed schools, stalled progress and stolen hope from generations of Pakistanis. His cowardice is further exposed in staged video messages meant to falsely portray strength after verified reports of his death. Hiding underground while ordering attacks on civilians, he represents the very worst of humanity; a parasite on society, cloaked in the guise of religious authority.

Pakistan’s strength lies in its unity. Its people, defence forces and constitutional institutions stand together to safeguard the nation from Fitna al-Khawarij. From the tribal belts of Waziristan to the cities and valleys of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the resolve is clear: There is no space for Khawarij in Pakistan. These terrorists have no ideological legitimacy, no religious sanction and no public support. They thrive on extortion, kidnapping and lies. But every step they take is now countered by a nation determined to uphold peace, law and true Islamic values. The Pakistani state, its military and resilient masses remain committed to eliminate this Fitna, once and for all.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

([email protected])