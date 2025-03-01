The curious case of PIA’s Paris advertisement!

It is often said that there is no such thing as bad publicity. What started as a simple celebratory announcement became one of the most talked-about aviation advertisements in recent memory! Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) recent viral campaign promoting its resumed flights to Paris is a textbook example of this marketing paradox.

Pakistan’s national flag carrier, the PIA, which had struggled with visibility and brand recognition in international markets, suddenly became the center of global attention.

While some critics dismissed it as a misstep, others hailed it as a stroke of genius. Regardless of interpretation, one fact remains uncontested: the advertisement made headlines worldwide, generating a level of engagement that no conventional campaign could have achieved.

It all started with PIA’s return to European skies after nearly five years, a momentous occasion. To mark the milestone, the airline’s team, led by the CEO Amir Hayat, unveiled a simple yet striking visual—a PIA aircraft soaring towards the Eiffel Tower with the caption: “Paris, we’re coming today.” The campaign, spearheaded by the Head of Brand, Abdullah Khan, who also happens to be the official spokesperson of the airline, was designed to be direct, visually compelling, and celebratory.

The half-page advert on prominent dailies, while also being posted on PIA’s Social Media handles, notably ‘X’, quickly caught the attention of international audiences. With the majority, it went well. However, there were some critics, too, particularly from the Indian media, who latched onto the imagery, drawing exaggerated comparisons to past tragedies and accusing PIA of insensitivity.

Some referenced a 1970s PIA ad featuring an aircraft silhouette near the World Trade Center, invoking memories of 9/11. The controversy even led to a discussion in Pakistan’s Senate, and the Deputy Prime Minister stated that none other than the country’s highest office had ordered a probe into the matter—an unusual level of involvement that only amplified its reach further.

For all the criticism, the outcome was undeniably remarkable. What would have required a million-dollar advertising budget was accomplished through a simple tweet and a newspaper ad.

While recalling the day, Abdullah Khan told Pakistan Observer he was unaware of the storm as he, after a cake-cutting on January 10, 2025, the day of the inaugural flight at New Islamabad International Airport, was on his way to Paris to attend a similar ceremony there. With my cell phone and internet disconnected, I didn’t even imagine what was brewing on the digital media, recalled Abdullah. However, upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport, he was met by an unexpected frenzy. The moment underscored the power of viral marketing: a single image, amplified by controversy, had captured the world’s attention! He said.

Despite all the noise and fury surrounding the campaign, the French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, summed it up best when he hosted a reception for the PIA team at his residence in Islamabad: “There is no such thing as bad publicity!” and that “the guy who invented the post, if not killed already, should be promoted for making PIA’s flight, a resounding success”.

In hindsight, the uproar only served to reinforce PIA’s message. The future of the man behind the campaign hangs in limbo in the wake of all the inquiries, and the campaign itself, whether intentional or not.