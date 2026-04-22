China calls for restraint as US extends Iran ceasefire

BEIJING – China has called for sustained political and diplomatic engagement between all relevant parties to ensure a lasting ceasefire between the United States and Iran, while stressing the need to preserve peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The remarks were made on Wednesday by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular press briefing, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire under certain conditions.

Guo said the situation has reached a “critical stage,” where the key priority is to prevent any return to armed conflict. He stressed that all efforts must be directed toward avoiding a relapse into fighting and supporting a political resolution.

He further said China stands ready to work with the international community in accordance with its four-point proposal and to contribute constructively toward easing tensions and promoting dialogue.

Beijing has also reiterated that the Middle East is currently at a “critical juncture,” describing the situation as transitioning between war and peace following the US decision to extend the ceasefire to allow additional time for negotiations with Iran.