Lady Gaga cancels Montreal concert after respiratory infection diagnosis

MONTREAL – American singer Lady Gaga has cancelled her scheduled concert in Montreal after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection, international media reported.

The performance, part of her ongoing tour, was called off after her condition worsened and affected her ability to sing. The reports said the illness impacted her vocal performance, prompting her to withdraw from the show on medical advice.

Lady Gaga informed fans through social media, expressing regret over the cancellation and apologising to those who had made plans to attend the concert. She said she had been diagnosed only a few days before the scheduled performance and chose to prioritise rest and recovery following doctors’ recommendations.

She added that medical experts advised her against performing, as the infection could further strain her voice and affect her vocal range.

The singer also shared that her recent shows in Montreal had been meaningful, noting that she had already performed in the city as part of her tour before the cancellation. She acknowledged the disappointment caused to fans and expressed gratitude for their support.

Gaga is currently touring under her ongoing concert series, with several shows remaining in North America, including scheduled performances in the United States following her Canadian dates.