Thar Desert Train Safari ticket prices, route, activities [Complete Details]

KARACHI – The Sindh Culture and Tourism Department on Saturday launched the much-awaited Thar Desert Train Safari, offering an immersive cultural and scenic adventure.

From the bustling streets of Karachi to the serene desert landscapes of Khokhrapar, Tharparkar, this unique journey will take you through vibrant cities, historic towns, and picturesque villages, the department said in a post shared on Facebook.

Thar Desert Train Safari Journey Details

Following are the complete details of the journey

Day 1 (Saturday): Train departs from Karachi Cantt. Station at 10:00 am and arrive at Chhor (Parchi Jeveri) at 5:00 PM.

In the evening, the travelers will enjoy sunset views, camping, bonfire, music, and dinner at Parchi Jeveri.

Day 2 (Sunday): Train will depart from Chhor at 7:00 am and arrive at Khokhrapar Zero Point at 8:30 am. Passengers will have breakfast and enjoy sightseeing at Zero Point.

The train will depart from Khokhrapar at 11:00 am and arrive back at Karachi Cantt. Station at 6:00 pm.

Thar Desert Train Safari Ticket Price

According to official website of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, the ticket price has been fixed at Rs30,000 per adult. People can also book it online.

Train Details

The train will comprise two Business Class bogies with 108 passenger capacity), 1 Dining Car, and 1 Power Van.