Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz to all Commercial Shipping during Ceasefire

TEHRAN – Iran officially announced that Strait of Hormuz is fully open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ongoing ceasefire. The move, described as coordinated with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, ensures unrestricted passage through one of the world’s most critical shipping routes amid regional de-escalation efforts.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on social media that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy and maritime chokepoints, has been declared “completely open” for all commercial vessels for the remaining duration of the ceasefire linked to developments in Lebanon.

The statement shows temporary easing of tensions in the strategic waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is vital for global oil and gas shipments. According to Araghchi, the decision aligns with the broader ceasefire framework and is intended to ensure uninterrupted passage of commercial maritime traffic during this period.

The announcement is likely to be closely watched by global energy markets and shipping companies, given the Strait of Hormuz’s importance in international trade routes and its history as a geopolitical flashpoint.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has said that Tehran is not in favor of a short-term ceasefire, insisting instead on a complete and lasting resolution to the conflict across the region. In Lebanon, people have been celebrating after authorities announced a 10-day ceasefire designed to facilitate negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, the US State Department reported.

More details to follow…