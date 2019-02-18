Tetra Pak becomes official nutrition partner for Islamabad United

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Tetra Pak Pakistan is partnering with Islamabad United Team as its Official Nutrition Partner in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The signing ceremony for the partnership took place during the match in Dubai stadium on 17th February, followed by a press conference in the stadium media room.

The aim of this partnership is to create awareness about the nutritional value of UHT milk and that it is safe, natural and free from chemicals or preservatives making it essential for a healthy and active lifestyle. Players can drink nutrition-filled milk during the matches or in practice sessions through convenient packaged milk options.

Tetra Pak has also expressed interest in working as a partner with the Islamabad United team on various initiatives post PSL, both off and on the field to promote a healthy lifestyle and adequate nutrition.

Reiterating the significance of the partnership, Mr Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan, stated, “Partnering with PSL is indeed an honour as cricket is the biggest passion of all Pakistanis across all sections of society. Through this partnership with the Islamabad United Team, Tetra Pak will be reaffirming its corporate slogan of ‘Protecting What’s Good’ by creating awareness about the nutritional value of packaged milk and its importance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle”.

Share on: WhatsApp