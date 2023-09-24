Interim Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr. GoharEijaz on Saturday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

They discussed the measures to increase industrial production, and continuous supply of electricity and gas to industries especially in the metropolis.

The Sindh Governor said that the people and industrialists were equally worried about electricity load-shedding and increase in rates.

He said that the economic development of the country depended on industrial activity. He further said that if Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi developed then the entire country would develop.

The caretaker federal minister said that the interim government was taking steps to provide relief to the industrialists.—APP