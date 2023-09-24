Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik assured the overseas employment promoters (OEPs) of unflinching support of the government.

In a meeting with the OEPs, called as per the directives of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, SAPM Malik highlighted the importance in enhancing manpower export.

Apart from prominent OEPs, executive director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), director general Immigration and Passports, Islamabad (DGI&P) and other senior officers attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Malik underlined the importance of agenda of the meeting to increase manpower export and invited the participants to provide their valuable input in this regard.

He assured unflinching support of the Ministry in resolving issues being confronted by OEPs representatives of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) and discussed means to enhance manpower export in accordance with the interim government’s directives.

Meanwhile, the OEPs raised some technical issues faced while coordinating with the relevant offices in the process of issuance of visas and clearance of other formalities for the intending emigrants.

The SAPM urged the individuals concerned to form a close coordination and cooperation among all the relevant departments so that export of highly skilled manpower could be maximised.

In this regard, special instructions were issued to NAVTTC, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE), DGI&P for assisting the job of OEPs in areas related to their respective jurisdictions and mandate.

Malik also directed the OEPs to provide a detailed breakup of issues faced, along with a proposal for their possible solution within the next three days for immediate resolution in accordance with law.

Furthering the support of the Ministry of OP&HRD for the POEPA representatives, the SAPM announced the establishment of a special facilitation cell for addressing the concerns highlighted by Overseas Employment Corporations (OECs).

“No impediment should come in the way of OECs’ functions in maximising the hurdle-free export of our manpower in different destinations of their work,” he concluded.