The State Bank of Pakistan has announced a public holiday on September 29 (Friday) on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1445 A.H).

The SBP head office, allied offices and banks will remain closed on Friday.

It will be a long weekend as Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays.

The SBP head office, allied offices and banks will resume working on October 2 (Monday).